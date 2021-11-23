Giant Food Announces Annual “Round Up” Giving Tuesday Campaign To Support Local Youth Service Organizations

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

164 DMV Giant Food grocery stores have announced the beginning of their 2021 #GivingTuesday campaign. This effort gives customers at each location the option to round up their totals at checkout to the nearest dollar amount to benefit youth-focused organizations within their local communities.

Beginning on Nov. 26 until Dec. 2, all of the money raised will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, GLSEN Maryland Chapter, Latino Student Fund and US Dream Academy. An additional $30,000 will be divided evenly among the Manna Food Center and Giant’s five Feeding America area food bank partners: Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“The beneficiaries of our 2021 #GivingTuesday round-up campaign are working on the frontlines to support young people in innovative and important ways,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “Our annual #GivingTuesday campaign is always an opportunity to extend our commitment to be a better neighbor, and this year is no different as we also deepen support for our food bank partners at this critical time.”

To learn more about Giant’s efforts to support youth and hunger relief in the communities it serves, visit giantfood.com/pages/community and make sure to round up at the register! Happy Holidays!

