Man Shot At DC Gas Station Marks 200th Homicide This Year, Highest Since 2003

Maryland man, Dawann Saunders, was fatally shot at a Shell gas station in the 4700 block of South Capitol Stree around 10:15 pm on Monday night, which marked the 200th homicide in the district. This was the latest victim of the rising violence over these last few months.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. Dawann Saunders was only 30 years old, told by Police.

D.C. reported 166 homicides in 2019 and 198 in 2020. Since 2020, more than 400 officers have left the police department. ANC commissioner Olivia Henderson wants more patrols to make Ward 8 and D.C. safer. “The police can’t do everything,” Henderson said. “If the community is not assisting, allowing them to prevent [crimes], then we’re going to keep having crime.”

Source: NBC4

