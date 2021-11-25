5 Tips For Managing Grief During The Holidays

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Grief can have a particular sting during the holidays, especially if it’s the first year without a special someone. Grief can take many forms. And the loss of a loved one or the end of meaningful relationships can impact our ability to be in the holiday spirit.

I remember the first Thanksgiving after we lost my grandmother. It was tough. While it has become a bit easier to manage in the eight years since she has passed, her presence is still missed. She died a month before Thanksgiving, and we opted to call my dad’s favorite Indian restaurant for takeout instead of our usual spread.

Our family soon found a new routine. My grandmother’s loss is still felt all these years later, but we managed to adapt. Some years we even make her favorite chocolate cake as a homage to her memory.

Things shifted again in 2019 when I became inexplicably ill. I was exhausted and could barely endure the cooking required to meet the expectations of our family gatherings. Little did we know that I would be diagnosed with a rare cancer less than two months later. But I did the best I could and tapped my children, both teens, and my sisters to help where needed.

This year I am playing a support role for my stepmother and her family. A week and a half ago, she said goodbye to her father unexpectedly. More than just the family patriarch, he was and trusted adviser, confidant and friend.

On Wednesday, the family said goodbye, and now preparations are underway for the first family gathering without him. And while his presence is felt and there is comfort in the young people in the family, it’s not quite the same.

Trying to make sense of loss, I’ve read several articles and guides over the years to help ground me during the holidays. But what I’ve learned over the last eight years is the holidays are what you make it. Here are a few tips for you and your loved ones to navigate grief this holiday season:

– Allow Yourself Grace and Space

As Verywell Health explains, it’s ok not to be ok. That may sound cliché, but it’s the truth. Give yourself the time to understand your new reality. Provide space to feel all the feels and grace for not being the usual doer of the deed.

– Scale Back If Need Be

If you’re the family cook, it’s ok if you can’t do the big spread like years past. Maybe it’s time to let some other shining stars in the family take over the macaroni and cheese. Or if you’re usually running around making the rounds, sit down. Listen to your body and adjust accordingly.

– It’s Ok to Say No

Sometimes it’s not enough to downsize the festivities. Guarding your boundaries and making sure you have time for yourself is perfectly acceptable.

-Gratitude Doesn’t Mean Ignoring Your Grief

At Thanksgiving, there’s a tendency for people to be super positive and focus on gratitude and being thankful. Being thankful and reflective of the positive things in your life doesn’t mean you have to set aside your grief and feelings of loss. There is space for many things at once.

– Find joy where possible

After my step-grandfather’s funeral, the house was full of laughter and joy. It had been a sad day, but the family was just happy being all together. I spent hours captivated by my stepmom’s nieces and nephew, teens excitedly updating me on their lives. They are their grandfathers living legacy, the next generation charting a new path forward.

See Also:

5 Things Black Families Should Talk About At Thanksgiving Dinner

Dozens Of The Most Hilarious 'Thanksgiving With Black Families' Memes And Gifs 32 photos Launch gallery Dozens Of The Most Hilarious 'Thanksgiving With Black Families' Memes And Gifs 1. 1 of 32 1 of 32 2. Alright y’all, Thanksgivings 🦃 right around the corner! Time to bring back the hashtag 😂😂#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/GivAsnNhxO — Steyce 💜 (@ItsNyoki) November 17, 2018 2 of 32 2 of 32 3. This is one of my favorite times of year. Why? The #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies memes give me life! 🦃 They couldn’t be more accurate. 😭 pic.twitter.com/5VUfNjzqEl — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) November 18, 2018 3 of 32 3 of 32 4. 4 of 32 4 of 32 5. Your uncle trying to get your attention to go outside with him before dinner ready #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/dsprmdkLk2 — Vi$ionary (@Girlzlovejordan) November 20, 2018 5 of 32 5 of 32 6. Oh hell no!! 😂😂 #TeamDl #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/cvYcraWWq3 — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 19, 2018 6 of 32 6 of 32 7. The look yo auntie give when yo uncle bring his new wife to the family dinner #Thanksgivingwithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/hkRcLcMCgV — Action Jackson 😎 (@_ayopanda) November 15, 2018 7 of 32 7 of 32 8. You have to be anointed and appointed to make the macaroni & cheese. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/EW4cjHBeq4 — Horace Towns (@thehoracetowns) November 20, 2018 8 of 32 8 of 32 9. That one auntie who silently judges everybody while she sits back and watches them make their plates. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/TAdiBz3IGO — ʟᴀʏᴅᴀᴅᴏɴ (@penspiffy) November 20, 2018 9 of 32 9 of 32 10. When your aunt and uncles start going on about “what’s wrong with this generation” #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/7H91fqs4Fs — God of Booty Clappin (@twerkuleez) November 18, 2018 10 of 32 10 of 32 11. When yo auntie tell you it's gone be one more hour until the food done. #ThanksgivingwithblackFamilies pic.twitter.com/8TctfwSoJ1 — Action Jackson 😎 (@_ayopanda) November 15, 2018 11 of 32 11 of 32 12. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies is back!!!



Bruh...this is my family. pic.twitter.com/wXMaaUcyLY — ✨Anika✨ (@Sweeta_Peta) November 21, 2018 12 of 32 12 of 32 13. It’s that time yah #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/dwEyLnMioI — Tj (@TyFromTheVille4) November 21, 2018 13 of 32 13 of 32 14. Mama side first.. Daddy side last💯 Cause daddy nem party goin last til late Saturday night!! #Ayeee 🎶 🍷👋😂 #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/y2HbPpWz1Y — Just ME (@i_luv_me247) November 20, 2018 14 of 32 14 of 32 15. Grandmas this Thanksgiving #thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/afFNC0AZJZ — Threat Williams (@Threatwilliams) November 17, 2018 15 of 32 15 of 32 16. Cousin: “I think you being a lesbian is just a phase.”



Me: “But I guess you being a hoe isn’t.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ne1F6sYUAh — 💜Zee Bee💙 (@onelayergirl) November 16, 2018 16 of 32 16 of 32 17. The only day of the year when the question “Who all gon be there?” gets answered by asking “Who’s cooking?” If the food isn’t right, nobody is showing up, and that includes me.



#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/A2hCfeY7Q9 — Candis R. McLean (@CandisRMcLean) November 21, 2018 17 of 32 17 of 32 18. We all got that one uncle who comes to every thanksgiving dinner dressed like this. And his name be Leroy or James or Larry.#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/5xrBQxJ6ZC — ʟᴀʏᴅᴀᴅᴏɴ (@penspiffy) November 21, 2018 18 of 32 18 of 32 19. I’ll be that aunt on thanksgiving popping out with a new wig. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ETd1JONgI6 — instagram: http.sherkim 💕 (@Httpsherkim) November 21, 2018 19 of 32 19 of 32 20. Grandma: “Lawd, all the Mac & cheese gone already!”



Me: #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/cVOnUqJtKL — ʟᴀʏᴅᴀᴅᴏɴ (@penspiffy) November 20, 2018 20 of 32 20 of 32 21. #ThanksgivingwithBlackFamilies is back this might be the funniest one tho pic.twitter.com/abnxNDEBYG — Nobody’s Favorite (@Mike_SaysSo) November 20, 2018 21 of 32 21 of 32 22. When y’all saying what y’all thankful for and “uncle” Tyrone says “I’m thankful to see my child again for the holidays” and looks in your direction #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/AhMms9VZeG — ʟᴀʏᴅᴀᴅᴏɴ (@penspiffy) November 19, 2018 22 of 32 22 of 32 23. Uncle: “I can’t believe you’re still making those anime comics...”



Me: “And I can’t believe you’re still making all these babies.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/BY6gwOTxxm — 💜Zee Bee💙 (@onelayergirl) November 16, 2018 23 of 32 23 of 32 24. It me.#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/qCSNfIRV3i — MizNika (@Nika989) November 21, 2018 24 of 32 24 of 32 25. Can we please bring back the #thanksgivingwithblackfamilies hashtag 😭 pic.twitter.com/R4kH7NPlWi — Olivia Peña (@OliviaPenya) November 20, 2018 25 of 32 25 of 32 26. How I’m about to be this week 👀🐸☕️ #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/RSRGzh5fEe — Chmira Dayvon (@Chmira_) November 19, 2018 26 of 32 26 of 32 27. Family friend: “So what’s taking you so long to start having kids?”



Me: “Well what’s taking you so long to stop having kids?” #thanksgivingclapback#thanksgivingwithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/AcuHCQ0aFh — 💜Zee Bee💙 (@onelayergirl) November 20, 2018 27 of 32 27 of 32 28. Aunt: “Why your turkey always end up so dry?”



Me: “And why can’t your face ever find some lotion?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/Qdw1GpGnwZ — 💜Zee Bee💙 (@onelayergirl) November 16, 2018 28 of 32 28 of 32 29. Cousin: “How on Earth did you become a lesbian?”



Me: “And how did you become a baby mama to 3 dudes?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/IuQ9A6zinj — 💜Zee Bee💙 (@onelayergirl) November 16, 2018 29 of 32 29 of 32 30. Aunt: “So I see you finally took care of that fro...”



Me: “Yea and I see you’re still not taking care of those edges.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/mylTPZGZAt — 💜Zee Bee💙 (@onelayergirl) November 16, 2018 30 of 32 30 of 32 31. Uncle: “Since when did you start dating women?”



Me: “Since when did you start taking care of your kids?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/fcVNB2Henl — 💜Zee Bee💙 (@onelayergirl) November 16, 2018 31 of 32 31 of 32 32. “Is this your macaroni and cheese?”

“Is this your yams?”

“Is this your sweet potato pie?”#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/F0tYEWa7g4 — Christine Michel Carter (@cmichelcarter) November 15, 2018 32 of 32 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs Dozens Of The Most Hilarious 'Thanksgiving With Black Families' Memes And Gifs [caption id="attachment_3837653" align="aligncenter" width="699"] Source: Granger Wootz / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:24 a.m. ET, Nov. 24, 2021 -- The holidays are here again and there is nothing like a good ol’ black folks Thanksgiving! A time when the family from all over the country get together to enjoy a good meal and even better conversation that is sure to be filled with laughs and sometimes even cries. When it comes to the holidays, Black folks just seem to do things a bit differently from other families. MORE: Here Are The Best #ThanksgivingClapbacks Ever On Thanksgiving, that fact gets magnified exponentially. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is somewhat under control, Thanksgiving can finally get back to a more normal time when arguing over who made the potato salad is a prerequisite for if you’re even allowed to eat it. Black families will have a lot to talk about this Thanksgiving and some of those things should be about race and politics. But this is also an opportunity for some much-needed family fun and laughter. And if anyone brings someone who puts raisins in potato salad, please kindly let them know that not a single soul of a human being asked for that. These are the kinds of things that make a black family Thanksgiving so unique. Jokes are like a family tradition, and all strangers for the day are considered family, so if the jokes on you, just remember it comes from love. From the weird uncle who always deserves the side-eye, to the grumpy grandpa who only wants some peace and quiet to watch the Steelers, the annual holiday is always filled with a cast of characters that should only be in the same room for Thanksgiving. https://www.facebook.com/thetashamacpage/photos/pcb.910499112420946/910498555754335/?type=3&theater That’s what makes it one of the best days of the years. But if you can’t play spades, stay away from the spades table. Sharks smell blood and those tables aren’t safe for the weary of heart. Also, if you make the nasty mac and cheese, keep it to yourself. Social media has been replete with the funniest -- and most brutally honest -- memes that beautifully sum up the black Thanksgiving experience. https://www.facebook.com/thetashamacpage/photos/pcb.910499112420946/910498525754338/?type=3&theater To get the Thanksgiving kicked off the right way, we've compiled as many of the funniest memes that represent our experiences during this special holiday. Here are some of our most favorites over the years. Don't be afraid to share this with auntie or grandma because they deserve to laugh too. Without further ado, this is #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies. Continue reading Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs

5 Tips For Managing Grief During The Holidays was originally published on newsone.com