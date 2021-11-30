Ari Lennox Arrested In Amsterdam

Artist Ari Lennox was arrested at an Amsterdam airport on Monday for allegedly “disturbing public order” after she accused airline staff of racial discrimination.

Dutch military police acknowledged that Lennox was detained at Amsterdam Schiphol airport for allegedly being drunk in public and being aggressive toward an airline official but, Ari tweeted out “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”She also accused “Amsterdam security” of hating black people.