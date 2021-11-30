Trey Songz Reportedly Being Investigated For Sexual Assault In Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently looking into a reported incident that occurred at The Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino involving VA native was in Las Vegas celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday.
A source at The Cosmopolitan says Trey Songz and his entourage took several women back to their hotel after the club where things went south. Trey Songz is fully cooperating with the investigation and so far, there have been no arrests.See story here
The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For Trey Songz & Fans Are Not Happy #PowerPremiere
The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For Trey Songz & Fans Are Not Happy #PowerPremiere
When you hear Trey Songz sing 🗣“They say this a big rich town” instead of Joe. 🥴 #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/ByaTZJC1jC— 5G Pfizer Princess (@Ahhhlexis11) August 25, 2019
Ummm, who told them to remix the theme song? Let this be a one time thing. Change that shit back by next week #Power #PowerTV— 5 Miles to Messy (@AshleyShyMiller) August 25, 2019
I knew that was trey songz singing the power theme song. They need to bring my boy joe back next episode lol— Sagitterorist Lex (@WinterTimeCold_) August 25, 2019
What. The. Hell. Happen. To. The. #Power. Theme. Song. pic.twitter.com/3Dn8OOAW6x— Daisy R. Martin (@DaisRaineMartin) August 25, 2019
When you’ve been waiting to sing the theme song but they switch it up on you #PowerPremiere #powerstarz #power pic.twitter.com/Nq1hGrnnrL— Kim (@7_two_3) August 25, 2019
This theme song is the final betrayal #power— hoodpodcast (@hoodpodcast) August 25, 2019
I need @Power_STARZ to keep the original version of their theme song cause Trey songs version ain’t it. #PowerPremiere #PowerSeason6— Mae (@_uneedmae) August 25, 2019
This new Power theme song got me like.... 🤦🏾♂️😤😤😤 #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/ONaluvDBQW— Leader Of The Golden Lords (@Tson1point0) August 25, 2019
2 mins into Power and I’m already livid af😡😡!!! Yo @50cent Didn’t nobody tell y’all niggas to remix the theme song. I’m over here prepared to sing along and you niggas playing. In the words of my nigga @KarlousM #QUITTOUCHINGSHIT‼️‼️— THEY CALL ME BIG BELLY!!! (@TeamTeddyRay) August 25, 2019
Intro starts: Trey Songz— Keepin it sweet like Honeydew (@jaylibrascales) August 25, 2019
Me:
#PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/lmqBETMqA5
Joe must have owed 50 cent some money since they switched his ass with Trey Songz #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/OUf5c6Nxto— Ashley (@BurgundyTamale) August 25, 2019
The new intro with Trey Songz had me like #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/zMEdFxKsup— ch0c0lat3.dr0p (@candiii_c0at3d) August 25, 2019
#PowerPremiere— 🏁Noel Sevens🏁 (@hiphophead210) August 25, 2019
When you start singing the theme song & Trey Songz comes on pic.twitter.com/ouV1cGLoZz
