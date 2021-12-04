News
A Known White Supremacist Announces Intent To Run For Local Office In Georgia

Despite claiming to disavow racism, Doles was identified as the leader of the America Patriots USA a white nationalist group based in Dahlonega, Ga.

Red Circle Georgia Ballot Box Icon

Source: RobinOlimb / Getty

A fourth-generation white supremacist is running for office in Georgia, according to Atlanta’s 11 Alive. Motivated by the potential fall of the federal government, Chester Doles says it is local elected bodies that will run things in the aftermath of an attack on the government. 

He seeks a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners and has made the false Republican narrative around critical race theory a tenet of his campaign. Newsweek reported Doles wants to replace politicians with “patriots.” 

In an older interview with 11 Alive, Doles said he hung up his Klan robes.  

“I’m a fourth-generation Klansman. What do you think happened to the robes?” Doles asked during a September 2019 interview with 11Alive News. “They’re hanging up. They’re family heirlooms.” 

Doles was not just a member of the KKK. In addition to his KKK ties, Doles was connected to the neo-Nazi National Alliance and the Hammerskins, a group that marched in the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. 

He told 11 Alive his prior racism was just a “youthful indiscretion.” In 1993 he went to jail for brutally beating a Black man in Maryland. Doles previously made headlines during the Georgia Senate runoff election when a picture of him and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler surfaced. Loeffler unsuccessfully tried to distance herself from Doles.  

Like Loeffler, Gov. Brian Kemp came under fire during the 2018 campaign for posing with a known white supremacist wearing an Islamophobic shirt. The man had previously disrupted a Stacey Abrams event, threatening a Black woman veteran who had been volunteering.  

Despite claiming to disavow racism, Doles was identified as the leader of the America Patriots USA, a white nationalist group based in Dahlonega, Ga. The Southern Poverty Law Center has recognized the group as one of approximately two dozen hate groups operating within the state.  

In 2019, Doles promoted a rally for former President Donald Trump on white supremacist internet sites, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

While anyone can run for office, the increasing trend in reactionary candidates that rely on fear and misinformation to gain support is troubling for Democracy. Doles is one of many such candidates stepping up in 2022. The current board comprises white men, so Doles would be right at home if he were successful in defeating incumbent Commissioner Rhett Stringer.  

[caption id="attachment_4137573" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] A number of Black policymakers are gearing up their campaigns in hopes of winning big in the 2022 governor elections in New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia.  Since former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts retired in 2015, there have been no Black governors in office. According to Pew Research, there have only been four in U.S. history. Former Union Army officer Pinckney Pinchback became the governor of Lousiana, but only for 36 days, following the impeachment of Henry Clay Warmoth in 1872. "During his short tenure, several appointments were granted, and ten legislative bills were sanctioned," according to the National Governors Association. MORE: Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Between the 1990s and 2000s, New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts have each elected a Black governor - David Paterson, Douglass Wilder, and Deval Patrick, respectively.  While the number may be disappointing, an alluring sense of hope seems to be present for the forthcoming 2022 election, especially due to the uprise of Black lawmakers that have made historic wins in both Congress and in the mayoral race this year. Back in November, Eric Adams became New York City's second Black mayor, While Andre Dickens beat out former city councilwoman Felicia Moore during the run-off election, becoming the city's 61st mayor. But in politics, Black folks still have a long way to go. This country has never had a black woman governor and only a handful of black senators. In the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. MORE: Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor This year looks to change that with new, young, and fresh Black faces looking to make a name for themselves in a new political landscape. New York already has a handful of Black candidates running for governor for the next term.  Both Georgia and Massachusetts have women of color running for governor in 2022. With Stacey Abrams announcing her bid for governor of Georgia, bookmakers believe she has an early edge when it comes to odds for winning the election. Only time will tell if she will be victorious, but regardless, it opens the door for future black candidates who might follow in her footsteps. Let's take a look at a few Black candidates who have announced their bid for governor in 2022.  

