Woman Found Dead In Northeast D.C., Police Searching For 3 Teens Connected To Killing

A woman was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Sunday (December 5, 2021) afternoon. The D.C. Police are now looking for 3 kids who they believe are connected to this murder.

The woman was found around 2pm on Sunday on Eastern Avenue in Northeast, D.C., with multiple shots and was pronounced dead soon after. This is an ongoing investigation as authorities are looking for 3 kids inside a gold-colored SUV that was last seen traveling westbound on Eastern Avenue. More information to come.

