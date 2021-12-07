Crime
HomeCrime

Woman Found Dead In Northeast D.C., Police Searching For 3 Teens Connected To Killing

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

A woman was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Sunday (December 5, 2021) afternoon. The D.C. Police are now looking for 3 kids who they believe are connected to this murder.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The woman was found around 2pm on Sunday on Eastern Avenue in Northeast, D.C., with multiple shots and was pronounced dead soon after. This is an ongoing investigation as authorities are looking for 3 kids inside a gold-colored SUV that was last seen traveling westbound on Eastern Avenue. More information to come.

source: WTOP

READ MORE:

 

Woman Found Dead In Northeast D.C., Police Searching For 3 Teens Connected To Killing  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close