93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A special session got underway Monday at the statehouse and now Gov. Larry Hogan is reintroducing a pair of bills he hopes lawmakers will consider.

The Violent Firearms Offenders Act will dole out tougher sentences for violent offenders who use firearms to commit crimes. The Judicial Transparency Act will require the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing to track and publish the details of sentences that are handed down by judges for all violent crimes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The governor said the frequent shootings in Baltimore City should be enough for lawmakers to act on his proposals.

“Passing these desperately-needed reforms has been a multi-year effort by our administration,” said Gov. Hogan. “An overwhelming majority of Baltimore City residents, and all Marylanders, strongly support these bills. We have all waited long enough. City leaders, the city delegation, and all members of the General Assembly must finally work with us to make our neighborhoods safer and to get these violent shooters off the streets.”

This comes as lawmakers return to Annapolis for a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Reintroduces Bills To Toughen Sentences For Violent Offenders was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: