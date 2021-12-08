Giant Food Launches Ship2Me™ Digital Marketplace Providing Even More Online Options To Shoppers

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Giant Food grocery stores in the DMV announced the launch of the Ship2Me marketplace within GiantFood.com. This addition brings in thousands of new items that boosts your traditional grocery shopping.

“Online grocery demand continues to grow, and we are constantly working to increase our capabilities and offerings to best serve the communities we operate in,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “We are thrilled to be the first brand under the Ahold Delhaize USAfamily to be launching Ship2Me and bringing this innovative and expansive marketplace to our customers.”

Ship2Me will offer products traditionally not found in store. It will also include even more products for health & beauty, home décor, seasonal items, kitchen & dining, outdoor, pet, and premium pantry items. Giant customers all over The DMV, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, plus Delaware can find Ship2Me deals as they browse online and can add items from the marketplace to their cart and take advantage of Giant’s Pickup or delivery options for a seamless checkout.

