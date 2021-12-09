93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Alyssa Scott, the mother of Zen Scott Cannon, penned a message to her and Nick Cannon’s late son.

Zen passed away this weekend at the age of 5 months from a form of brain cancer.

She wrote in part, the soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here.

I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face.

When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.

She concluded by saying she is being carried by complete strangers, by God encouraging her not to give up. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen

Alyssa Scott Pens Painful Message to Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: