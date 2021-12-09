Instagram Working To Bring Chronological Order Feature Soon
Anyone else miss seeing their actual friends and family on their timeline? Ever find yourself liking posts from two days ago? Well it looks like Instagram has heard your complaints and has decided to add the option of Chronological order to our timelines once again!
So basically the current algorithm will be here to stay but users can now enjoy different options including prioritizing more recent posts or posts from your favorite accounts.
Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri says that it is important to him that users control their experience.
How are you feeling about our timelines ‘going back’ to what we once knew? Will you be using the new feature when it’s available early next year?
