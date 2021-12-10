Recalling The Tawana Brawley Case As Jussie Smollett Is Found Guilty Of Staging Racist Hate Crime Hoax

As the saying goes, history is bound to repeat itself. However, there is no guarantee that lessons will be learned from it.
That much appeared to be true on Thursday as a Chicago jury found actor Jussie Smollett guilty of lying to police about being the victim of a purported racist and homophobic hate crime that he apparently staged. And while Smollett’s claims were not exactly apples-to-apples with the infamous Tawana Brawley case from more than 30 years earlier, the two instances share a number of notable — and unfortunate — similarities.
In Smollett’s case, his claims back in January 2019 immediately stoked the divisive flames of racism because he said the perpetrators placed a rope around his neck, an allegation that evoked imagery of lynching. He also claimed his attackers yelled something about “MAGA,” the Trump-approved acronym that is all but synonymous with racist, anti-Black hatred.
One of the narratives that emerged following Smollett’s claims cast suspicion on the Chicago Police Department — a notoriously corrupt institution — after officers leaked information to the press, something critics said would compromise the investigation.
In the early stages of that case, a number of prominent political and social leaders rushed to Smollett’s defense and demanded an investigation into what was being described as a racist hate crime and a homophobic attack because he is openly gay. They included the likes of then-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the latter of whom decried the “attempted modern day lynching.” Biden tweeted at the time, “We are with you, Jussie” and also described the allegations in certain terms despite the absence of any real proof.
Other celebrities and activists promptly rallied behind Smollett.
Among them was Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights icon who in 1987 found himself in a similar position coming to the defense of another victim of an alleged hate crime: Brawley. At the time, she was a 15-year-old Black girl living in suburban New York City. After being found with “KKK” written across her chest, she claimed she had been kidnapped and raped by six white men.
“We have the facts and the evidence that an assistant district attorney and a state trooper did this,” Sharpton said while working as her family’s spokesperson.
Unlike Smollett’s situation, though, Brawley’s claims never advanced beyond a grand jury, which decided that she orchestrated the grand hoax.
It was later determined that Brawley came up with the story to avoid discipline from her mother’s boyfriend after she ran away from home for four days. Similarly, it is believed that Smollett staged the fake attack against himself for his own ulterior motives: to get a pay raise from his supporting role on the prime-time soap opera, “Empire,” under the apparent belief that viewers would demand more screen time from him following his purported ordeal.
In the end, all we’re left with is two people who tried to manipulate the system in their favor by stoking the flames of racism and consequently shaming all the people who supported them in good faith.
Of course, it would be naive to discount the two systems of justice in America that often leave Black people on the losing end regardless of circumstances. The glaring examples of Black people not getting justice in the American court system are far too many to count. Not to mention how the claims from Brawley and Smollett are far from unbelievable, considering the racial climate in America back in the late 1980s through the present.
However, it would appear that in the cases of Smollett and Brawley, none of those factors applied to their concocted and meritless stories.
Will Smollett’s conviction bring an end to self-serving race-baiting hoaxes? It’s doubtful.
But one thing is for sure: These types of hoaxes only serve to cast doubt on people who are actually victims of such hate crimes, which, according to the FBI, have been surging in recent years and disproportionately affect Black people.
This is America.
Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Staging His Own Hate Crime: A Complete Timeline Of The Investigation
Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Staging His Own Hate Crime: A Complete Timeline Of The Investigation
1. January 22, 20191 of 24
2. January 29, 2019
2 of 24
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: 'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett Beaten in Homophobic Attack By MAGA Supportershttps://t.co/gtqDkd02sr— TMZ (@TMZ) January 29, 2019
3. Late January 30, 20193 of 24
4. January 31, 2019Source:WENN 4 of 24
5. February 1, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. February 3, 2019
6 of 24
Jussie Smollett speaks out at Los Angeles performance. pic.twitter.com/l8QZAQfubW— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 3, 2019
7. February 11, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. February 14, 2019
8 of 24
Asked why he didn't initially hand his phone to police, @JussieSmollet says: "I have private pictures and videos and numbers...private emails, my private songs, my private voice memos...by then inaccurate false statements had already been put out there." https://t.co/3HbyU2SFxe pic.twitter.com/4bycFHnlMp— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019
9. February 15, 2019Source:WENN 9 of 24
10. February 16, 2019
10 of 24
JUST IN: Investigation into alleged attack on Jussie Smollett has shifted to whether actor staged incident, source says https://t.co/HaRFZnuLzv— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 17, 2019
11. February 20, 2019
11 of 24
Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019
12. February 21, 2019
12 of 24
UPDATE on #JussieSmollett— Mona Kosar Abdi (@MonaKAbdi) February 21, 2019
-Smollett turned himself in at 5:15 am this morning.
- He made a statement to police before being taken into custody
- Smollett is charged w/ one count of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report...punishable for up to 3 yrs in prison https://t.co/lGt2RvKTJl
13. February 24, 2019Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Later February 21, 2019
14 of 24
JUST IN: Jussie Smollett mugshot released following his arrest for allegedly filing a false report. https://t.co/gJqCY41o6L pic.twitter.com/xbLNTdCJsG— ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2019
15. February 25, 2019
15 of 24
FULL @ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Chicago police Superintendent speaks with @RobinRoberts about the Jussie Smollett investigation. https://t.co/G4P92ohuFL pic.twitter.com/QnpgfJ4FQh— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 25, 2019
16. February 28, 2019Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. March 1, 2019
17 of 24
https://t.co/yKQoKwaUKw #smolletttheliar hasnt had the decency to apologize but his fake attackers have. Smollett is detrimental to society. Put him in jail. Make this a real teaching moment.— Chris Quinlan (@ChrisQuinlan4) March 1, 2019
18. March 26, 2019Source:Radio One Houston 18 of 24
19. April 11Source:GlobalGrind 19 of 24
20. April 30Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. June 4, 2019
21 of 24
@Variety @JoeOtterson This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire. -LD— Lee Daniels (@leedanielsent) June 4, 2019
22. May 23, 2019Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. June 6, 2019
23 of 24
1. This is a portion of the 911 call placed on Jussie Smollett’s behalf.— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 5, 2019
The “beeps” you hear are redactions made before audio was released to the media.
Things like adresses, names etc are redacted. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/jbqL8Io98F
24. June 24, 2019
24 of 24
Body camera video of CPD officers entering Jussie Smollett’s apartment the night attack was reported.— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019
He still has rope around his neck. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Fnp0jmo8Ra
