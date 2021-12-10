Maryland Man Who Blamed Wife’s Murder On A Panhandler Convicted Of Her Killing

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A Maryland man was found responsible for the killing of his wife.

Keith Tyrone Smith originally blamed the murder on a panhandler. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and deadly weapon with intent to injure Thursday in the 2018 stabbing death of his wife, Jacquelyn Smith.

Sentencing is set for February 28. Smith faces a maximum sentence of life in prison plus three years.

