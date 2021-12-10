Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Third Child Soon

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Third Child Soon

Word is, the R&B legend will be a father of three soon!

#TeamBreezy had been speculating that the ‘No Guidance’ singer was expecting another child with a woman by the name of Diamond Brown. Brown first debuted her baby bump on her Instagram in a beach photoshoot after being romantically linked to Chris Brown in 2019.

Papa Breezy already has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown with Nia Guzmam.

As well as the father of a two-year old boy, Aeko Catori Brown, who was born in 2019 with Ammika Harris.

Kanye Pleads For Kim, Kim Allegedly Files For Judge To Declare Her ‘Single’

So during last night’s #FreeLarryHoover benefit concert, Ye found himself pleading for his wife to ‘run back’ to him in front of 70,000 fans.

Well according to TMZ, Kanye’s plea did nothing for the billionaire media mogul and she’s filed for a judge to declare her legally single–even though Ye has been publicly vocal about wanting his family back together.

The ‘SKIMS’ CEO is also requesting the judge to separate child custody and property separate from the actual divorce. Reports also claim she wants her maiden name restored and the West dropped.

