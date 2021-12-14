Celebrity News
Kyrie Irving Posts Video Lacing Up Sneakers, Return To NBA Rumored

A video posted by the Brooklyn Nets star seems to suggest he's ready to get back to playing but it's still a mystery overall.

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Only the most dedicated of haters would say that Kyrie Irving isn’t a world-class basketball player, and now it appears he might be making his long-awaited return to the court. A video posted by the Brooklyn Nets star seems to suggest he’s ready to get back to playing but it’s still a mystery overall.

Irving, 29, posted a video of him lacing up his sneakers via his Instagram Live feed, fueling the chatter that he’s going to comply with New York’s vaccine mandate and assist the surging Nets on their quest for the championship. However, Irving keeps his thoughts close to the vest and there isn’t any indication he’s going to get the jab and get back to work.

In the meantime, Irving is focusing on his fashion endeavors with his Her Kai & I line, which is a stylish offering of sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweatpants.

Hopefully, fans of the Brooklyn Nets will have their roster at full strength soon.

Shout out to Bleacher Report for grabbing the video.

Photo: Getty

Kyrie Irving Posts Video Lacing Up Sneakers, Return To NBA Rumored  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

