Kanye West had A LOT to say about his rap peers during his interview on Nore’s Drink Champ’s podcast and while Talib Kweli offered his thoughts on what he had to say about him, now Big Sean is finally responding to Ye’s shade about him as well.

In a clip shared by Drink Champs of Big Sean’s interview which goes live tonight (December 16), Big Sean responds to Kanye calling Sean’s signing the “worst thing” he ever did by calling it Ye’s remarks some “b*tch ass sh*t.” Though he does say “I love Kanye, bro,” and “I love him for the opportunity that he gave me and all these things,” Sean was definitely rubbed the wrong way by what Kanye had to say.

Well, he’s not wrong. He even held up the tombstone that Kanye presented during his interview to symbolize his feelings towards Big Sean and flung it aside. Sean want that smoke, b. As you can tell from the quick clip, Sean will be getting into everything from Kanye, Drake, and his relationship with Jhené Aiko. Should be an interesting interview to say the least.

Will you be checking out Big Sean on Drink Champs tonight or get to it this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

Big Sean Responds To Kanye West's Slander was originally published on hiphopwired.com

