‘The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Tells Us His Favorite Witcher Kill & Freya Allan Details Ciri’s Season 2 Transformation [Exclusive]

Season two of The Witcher is here, and things pick right up where they left off.

Fans will be thrilled to see Netflix’s hit series The Witcher is finally getting into the meat of the books and popular video game in season two. After Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) FINALLY find each other in the season one finale, the often brooding character is now honoring the law of surprise and decides to take Ciri under his wing, putting her on a path to become a Witcher.

Ahead of season 2’s launch, Cassius Life spoke with both Cavill and Allan about their characters’ evolutions this season and more. Step into the interview below.

Cassius Life: Geralt was a little bit more of a loner in season one, and he didn’t want to be bothered by anybody. He just wanted to do his job and get things going. What can fans expect from this character in this season of The Witcher?

Henry Cavill: This season, I campaigned really hard for him to be a more book-accurate Geralt. And so, we’ll see as much as there is an underlying grumpiness and a bit of petulance every now and again, we see more of an intellectual Geralt. We see a bit more wisdom in the character. He has a philosophical lean in the books, which I really wanted to bring across as well. There’s only so much I can do with that. There’s only so much space to provide the same character from the books within the showrunner’s vision. But, I did my best to provide a bit more of a three-dimensional character with a bit more emotionality.

CL: You did an excellent job of that.

HC: Thank you.

CL: You’re a big PC gamer, and Lord knows we enjoyed watching you put together that rig. That was a really hilarious video, by the way. How much does that factor in when you put on The Witcher makeup and the armor?

HC: I think it’s tough to say how much that factors in because PC gaming, and reading fantasy books, and all that stuff is so much a part of my life that it’s all naturally in there, and it’s very difficult for me to say, right, I’m factoring in some of these gaming moments or those gaming moments, and it becomes second nature. The ability to draw from those memories of playing various games across the years. And when I’m building a fight scene saying, well, this is what’s good. This is what we should do. This is what we can do. And whether that’s accepted or not is a different story, but I have a wealth of game developers’ magic in the back of my brain, which I can pull from to try and create good moments.

CL: Now, sticking with the action. There is plenty of action this season, which fans will be pleased about. We’re only two seasons in now, and there have been some pretty fantastic Witcher kills. Which has been your favorite so far?

HC: Oh, that’s got to be Blaviken, episode one, season one. Working with Wolfgang Stegemann on that we designed that fight together, and it just had so much storytelling within the action, and that’s the key thing for me is having storytelling existing within the action. Rather than just being action for no reason, and then some shoved in plot points, you see these two characters interact. We see this Geralt interacting violently with all of Renfri’s men, and then you see the dance between those two characters, which evolves and changes throughout the scene, and there’s so little dialogue, but so much is said. And that’s the kind of stuff that I love. Not only was it a complex fight scene and complex choreography, but the emotion within the scene was complex too, and that doesn’t happen often. And I think; hopefully, I’ll get more opportunities to work with Wolfgang in the future so I can do more of those kinds of things.

CL: Season one, Ciri was a wandering princess trying to find herself before eventually running into the arms of Geralt finally. What could fans look forward to this season from the character?

Freya Allen: I think season one didn’t give justice to Ciri’s character, the Ciri that everyone was waiting for, and I think season two, you get to see that. And she’s fleshed out more, and you really get to go in-depth with what she’s going through emotionally, but also physically through her training and everything. And so, I think that’s a really exciting journey to follow.

CL: Speaking of that, she’s also dealing with a struggle emotionally inside. On the one hand, she wants to be like Geralt, and on the other hand, she still wants to be like her mother, the queen, who is also a strong warrior and a queen at the same time. Can you speak on that internal battle too?

FA: Yeah. I think that was a very major part of Triss’s involvement in her journey this season. In terms of the fact that she’s got so used to being around these Witchers, these big bulky men, and she’s trying to keep up with that and she’s always grubby and physically drained because she’s always training, although she loves it and she really is passionate for it, and it’s giving her a distraction from all these other things going on in her mind. But then, Triss enters and I think she’s reminded of the fact that she does also want to embrace her femininity. And I think that’s a really nice message in general, just for women, amongst trying to move forward and make everything equal, it’s still okay to also embrace the femininity if you wish to, and things that are more naturally associated with women, or whatever. And I think that’s really nicely portrayed in this storyline of Ciri with the relationship with Triss.

CL: Now that you and Geralt have finally linked up, that was an emotional embrace. What was it like working alongside Henry Cavill for most of the time this season compared to last season?

FA: Yeah. It was exciting to go into because I had no idea what it would be like because I had one scene with him in season one and one very short scene. So, it was so exciting, and it was easy in terms of he’s so professional, and he comes onto the set, and he gets the job done. He’s so passionate about The Witcher as well that, yeah, he was a very easy person to work with, and we became our own team and really found a rhythm.

Season 2 of The Witcher is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

