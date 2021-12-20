93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Today, Monday December 20, 2021, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has reinstated the District’s mask mandate and expanded the vaccine requirements as part of a State of Emergency as COVID-19 cases surge.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

With the nationwide spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, Mayor Bowser declared that D.C. will reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate at 6 am Tuesday morning and will stay in place until January 31. Mayor Bowser has also expanded the D.C.’s vaccine mandate for D.C. Government workers to include the booster shot. Bowser also said workers will no longer have the ‘test out’ option available.

As students are out of school on winter break, Bowser announced that 100,000 Test Yourself Express rapid antigen tests are being distributed to DCPS and DC public charter schools to be used to support a safe return. D.C. Public Schools will be closed on January 3 and 4 in order for staff and family to pick up rapid antigen tests.

source: foxdc

READ MORE:

As COVID-19 Omicron Variant Surges, DC Declares State of Emergency & Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: