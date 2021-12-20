ESPN & NTWRK Team Up To Give Away Sneaker Grails Including Kobes

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

NBA players might be having a hard time getting their hands on Nike Kobe sneakers, but ESPN and NTWRK might be able to bless one or two of them just in time for the holidays.

On Tuesday, December 21, ESPN and NTWRK will be hosting and in-person and digital event where they’ll be giving away a limited amount of holiday themed sneakers including grails such as the Nike Kobe 6 Grinch x2, Kobe 8 Stained Glass, Jordan 4 Fire Red and the Jordan 11 Jubilees. The event will go down at the Crypto.com Arena and feature personnel from ESPN, NTWRK host Kylie Mar, and Hip-Hop artists Money Man and Yung Bleu.

“Fans can win by searching ESPN, clicking on the episode title and select the product or products they’re interested in. During the episode, the hosts will countdown the 10 most memorable holiday moments of NBA history before announcing who’s receiving the coveted kicks.”

For those who won’t be able to make the in-person event, they can get in on the action by downloading the NTWRK app and get a chance to win a pair of the highly coveted kicks.

The action kicks off at 5pm PT on December 21st so get ready to either get yourself an early Christmas present or take another “L” made out of coal.

Will you be trying your luck tomorrow night? If you do win will it be for the toe or for the flip? NBA players are paying north of $10K for them Kobe’s, b. Not a bad come-up if you ask us. Let us know in the comments section below.

