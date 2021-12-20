NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her Lieutenant A Lap Dance

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone knows that things tend to get out of hand whenever the holiday Christmas party goes down and someone ends up doing something (or someone) they regret the next morning. But now an NYPD rookie is being held accountable for getting a bit too freaky at the precinct’s holiday soiree.

The New York Post is reporting that a female rookie police officer has found herself under investigation for giving her lieutenant an off the cuff lap dance during the Christmas bash. Unfortunately for her, the wild moment was caught on camera (of course) and made its way to the higher-ups who were infuriated such behavior was on display in front of everyone.

“The newbie female cop is seen in the seamy footage wearing a checkered black-and-white miniskirt, black cut-off tank top and black knee-high boots as she grinds on top of 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry in the Yonkers bar, according to law enforcement sources and several videos.”

Grinning in a devilish manner, the married lieutenant obviously enjoyed the dance as the young woman straddled him while he was on the chair while onlookers recorded the moment on their phones. After the video made its way to his superiors, McGarry was demoted to Transit District 12 as punishment. Still, that’s just how things are going in his professional life, Lord knows how his wife is reacting to his happy hour transgressions.

“McGarry, who lives with his wife in the city’s northern suburbs, “knows he f–ked up,” a police source said.”

“Messing with your subordinate is a no-no on the job,” the source said.”

“[The rookie cop] doesn’t know any better because she just came on the job. I can’t even tell you how many times they tell incoming supervisors that.”

While the officers in attendance might’ve enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren’t bout the blue life didn’t appreciate what they had witnessed last Thursday night (December 16).

“To be honest with you, at a family restaurant, that shouldn’t be happening,’’ said a customer who only gave his first name, Elias. “But what can you do?”

The identity of the female rookie cop hasn’t been confirmed nor whether or not she’ll face disciplinary actions, but if she gets canned we’re sure some rappers would love to cast her in some videos. She can wear a police outfit and everything. Just sayin.’

Merry Christmas!

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her Lieutenant A Lap Dance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

