93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Who would have thought that a Christmas song from the mid-1990’s would become extremely popular and more so over time.

That’s exactly what has happened to Mariah Carey’s signature seasonal classic “All I Want For Christmas is You.” After first hitting the stores and radio in 1994, it is once again number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 in December of 2021!

That is no small feat considering it was at number two last week and number three the week before.

It’s also not the only Christmas song to appear on the Hot 100 as of this week.

Take a look below at the Top 10 from Billboard.

From Uproxx:

This actually isn’t the first time the song has been No. 1 this year, as “Christmas” was the first No. 1 song of 2021, on the chart dated January 2. At the time, it became the first song to go No. 1 in three separate years. Since this week’s chart will be the last one of 2021 (the next will be dated January 1, 2022), “Christmas” was both the first and last No. 1 song of the year.

Billboard would also mention those facts on Twitter:

Carey’s iconic Holiday anthem has now topped the Hot 100 for the third time within the last three years.

It also shares something in common of another one of Carey’s all-time big hits:

That now increases the total amount of weeks “Christmas” spent at the top to six.

It shows how the song has now become even more popular and bigger than Carey herself.

You can bet that it will never go out of fashion now matter how old the song really is. Not to mention it is not Christmas until you start hearing from Mariah.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Team MC and Live Nation Merchandise

Second Picture Courtesy of Dimitrios Kambouris and Getty Images

Third Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Mariah Carey Once Again Tops the Charts with Her Christmas Classic! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com