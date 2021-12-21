93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University Professor Ray Winbush checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Winbush will look at the blue-chip student-athletes signing on to HBCUS’. The move was prompted By Jackson State landing one of the nations’ top football prospects. Dr. Winbush will also discuss the Democrats’ next move now that Bidens Economic Plan has crashed. Before Dr. Winbush, Howard University’s, Kmt Schockley talks about his Ghana Plan.

Professor Ray Winbush & Kmt G. Shockley l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

