HBCU News
HomeHBCU News

Professor Ray Winbush & Kmt G. Shockley l The Carl Nelson Show

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Morgan State University Professor Ray Winbush checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Winbush will look at the blue-chip student-athletes signing on to HBCUS’. The move was prompted By Jackson State landing one of the nations’ top football prospects. Dr. Winbush will also discuss the Democrats’ next move now that Bidens Economic Plan has crashed. Before Dr. Winbush, Howard University’s, Kmt Schockley talks about his Ghana Plan.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.✊🏿

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Carl Nelson Show

Professor Ray Winbush & Kmt G. Shockley l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close