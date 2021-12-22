Rapid COVID-19 Testing Locations In The DMV

Starting today, Wednesday December 22, 2021 there will be new rapid test locations opening throughout DC. As shared by Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, there are 8 locations (1 in each ward) that residents can use to secure their COVID-19 status.
As Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan is recovering from COVID-19, the entire DMV is buckling down again to limit the outbreaks. DC recently reinstated the indoor mask mandate. Hopefully continuous testing, vaccinations and mask wearing will bring this pandemic to an end as we head into year 3.
Click here for Rapid COVID Testing Locations throughout
Maryland and Virginia
