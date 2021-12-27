Gift God: Drake Spreads Holiday Cheer In Toronto By Handing Out Cash

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is known to show out with his generous side, and that was in full display on Christmas as he was spotted doling out cash to people on the street in Toronto, Canada.

The “More Life” rapper was spotted out and about in the six by a fan, casually reclining in the backseat of his custom Mercedes Maybach while cruising through a Yorkville neighborhood. The area is a destination for upscale shoppers, old Victorian-era homes, and elite restaurants. The video shows Drake handing passerby, who recognized him, a stack of 20 Canadian dollars. The size of the stack of money suggests that it contained hundreds of dollars. The original caption on that fan-shot video read: “@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas. Lifes’ fu**king unreal man. Legend of the city.”

Drake’s been one to spread love like this before, with the “God’s Plan” video being a prime example of how he enjoys helping others. In this video clip, those fortunate enough to receive the stacks that Drake handed out can be overheard expressing their disbelief at seeing him and their thanks for his generosity. A woman can be heard saying, “Oh my god, this is crazy,” while the man present says, “Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care.” Drake simply responded to them by saying, “You already know.”

Another video that the superstar rapper shared shows just how much he was into the Christmas spirit and how much he’s enjoying fatherhood. That video, which he posted on Instagram with the caption “Merry Christmas From The Gang,” captures some joyous time spent with his son, Adonis, as the tyke climbed all over him. “I’m gonna get up, I’m gonna out of this,” he says laughingly as he pries himself free from the 4-year old in the black-and-white clip.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

