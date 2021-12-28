Get The Deets On The Making Of Cardi B’s Balenciaga Sneaker Inspired Corset

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is known for her love of Balenciaga shoes and most recently, she took her infatuation with the brand to a whole new level when she stepped out wearing a Balenciaga sneaker-inspired corset top!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted at her husband Offset’s sneakerhead-themed 30th birthday party last week and gave a whole new meaning to what it means to be a sneakerhead! To keep up with the party theme, she wore green and white Balenciaga sneakers but not on her feet. Instead, she had the sneakers transformed into a sexy corset top that she paired with black leggings and green heels.

The look was designed by Cardi’s longtime stylist, Kollin Carter, who took to Instagram to show off the finished look as well as the creative process it took to get there. “Swipe for the creative process” he captioned the photo set. “What do you do when your client @iamcardib wants to wear heels to @offsetyrn sneaker head themed bday party? I secured 10 @balenciaga sneakers and had the genius @friskmegood fly to LA to deconstruct them into a corset and @fashionbyreyortiz deconstruct a couple of pair into a bra. Thanks to the both of you to being open to collaborating on this! Dressed it down with high waist @wolfard_studios leggings and @femme_la strappy sandal. ”

Check out the look below.

But Cardi’s outfit wasn’t the only reason she was trending after Offset’s birthday bash. The “Money” rapper made headlines last week after she gifted her husband a huge check for $2 million in front of the party’s attendees. Later that same night, the Grammy-award winner shared a video of her smiling hubby to her Instagram Stories, captioning the cute clip, “Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all.”

And on Offset’s actual birthday (December 14), the rapper took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her husband sharing a series of photos and videos of the couple while wishing him a very happy birthday.

