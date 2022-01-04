When They Go Low: Monica Delivers Classy Clapback To Disrespectful Fan

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Is it just us, or is the world become a meaner place? Be it social media trolls, senseless violence caught on tape or the rise of Karens – folks just need to keep those negative thoughts and energy to themselves.

With that said, it takes a lot to deal with out-of-line fans. Especially in our modern times, where everyone has an opinion and feels the need to share it when absolutely no one asked. Luckily, Monica is a quick-witted diva whose been famous since childhood. In other words, she’s built for this.

|| RELATED: New Year, New Breakup? Megan Thee Stallion Deletes Boyfriend’s Pics From IG ||

|| RELATED: Internet DESTROYS Trey Songz Over Sexual Assault Allegations ||

According to the R&B star, a not-so-kind fan called her a very ugly word recently, and boy, what a mistake that was.

“This young lady called me a h** tonight.” Monica wrote on her IG story. “[N]ow I could chose a massive amount of violence, but judging by this picture she’s attention deprived!” The singer went on to say, “I want you all to send her live and uplifting words.

She also tagged the woman and added, “I’m wishing the best for you! May all your relationships last, be loving a grow you in great ways! YDMFKM!!! Decode that!”

(For those trying to decode, Monica was likely saying “You Don’t Mother F*****n Know Me!! Allegedly *wink*)

Bravo to you, Monica. Why someone would go out of their way with an attempt to dim your light is beyond us, especially at the top of a new year – a time to refresh, recharge and exude positive energy.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You 1. Really Talk To Someone Older 1 of 10 2. A Time To Self-Reflect: Do The Hard Work Now 2 of 10 3. Set Your Price - And Make It Non-Negotiable 3 of 10 4. Keep A Notebook (Or Notes App) Near 4 of 10 5. Start Protecting Your Wealth 5 of 10 6. Remember That Sleep Is Your Superpower 6 of 10 7. Forgive Yourself (And Others) 7 of 10 8. Do Something Special For Your Body, Every Day 8 of 10 9. Return To Neverland 9 of 10 10. More Mental, Less Mobile 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You 10 Ways To Show Up In 2022 A Better You [caption id="attachment_4226024" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor[/caption] “Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better.” — Alan Bonner So you've made it through another year. If you're like the rest of us, you've had some ups, some downs and a few WTF moments seasoned in for a little flavor. But the point is you made it! You're still here and still strong. And maybe there are areas where you could certainly do better - the good news is, none of us are a finished product. Over the course of a lifetime we'll be many different people. Now the question becomes, how do we show up in 2022 as an even more amazing version of ourselves? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXNE4MD2X2w Well it takes work. It takes time and consistency. So rather than wait until the clock strikes 12 on December 31st, here are a few ways to get the ball rolling now. This way, when the calendar year flips, you'll slide right into the type of person a younger you would be proud of. “There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.” — A. Huxley Check out the gallery below.

When They Go Low: Monica Delivers Classy Clapback To Disrespectful Fan was originally published on wzakcleveland.com