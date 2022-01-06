D.C. Mayor Bowser’s Office Reflects On The January 6th Insurrection One Year Later [VIDEO]

DC’s Mayor Bowser and her office have put together a video of reflection on the horrifying riot that happened on this day last year. This so-called “Stop the Steal” rally was to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden‘s presidential election based on “the big lie” that nonexistent voter fraud played a role in his victory over Donald Trump. In the video below you’ll see images of the desrecpet shown to our city and nation.
In a statement from Mayor Muriel Bowser, she says “Last year, The DC Police Deptartment, DC fire EMS, and DC HSEMA answered the call to restore order at the Capitol and defend our nation’s democracy. Though January 6th was a traumatic day for our nation, I am grateful for all that DC residents did to keep us safe & represent our #DCValues.”
RELATED: Planned Events in DC For The Anniversary of The January 6th Insurrection
RELATED: The Racist Legacy Of January 6th
RELATED: Photos From The January 6th Insurrection
President Joe Biden Addresses U.S. Capitol Insurrection, Slams Donald Trump #January6th
President Joe Biden Addresses U.S. Capitol Insurrection, Slams Donald Trump #January6th
1.
1 of 15
On #January6th, the former President incited his supporters who used violence to try to nullify the election. His supporters assaulted 140 police officers in an attempt to keep the former President in power.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 6, 2022
Those who continue to deny these facts are cowards and traitors. https://t.co/nvSkYQmHhK
2.
2 of 15
Today we honor American hero Brian Sicknick, a fmr Staff Sergeant in the Air Force, then US Capitol Police Officer for over a decade. Rest In Peace. #January6th pic.twitter.com/bDoaAlvm7I— Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 6, 2022
3.
3 of 15
Starting my day remembering the unmitigated bravery of Officer Eugene Goodman as the U.S. Capitol was under attack.— Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) January 6, 2022
You, Sir, are a true hero. #January6th #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/MBgeJOp4Xl
4.
4 of 15
Thank you Eugene Goodman for saving Democracy #January6th pic.twitter.com/Q7iD1zuqe7— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 6, 2022
5.
5 of 15
Liz Cheney on Trump: “he is clearly unfit for future office, clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again”— Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 6, 2022
Retweet if you agree with her! #January6th
6.
6 of 15
Let’s never forget this photo of @HawleyMO #January6th pic.twitter.com/9pRPuNsFse— I AM Valerie & trump is still dangerous (@VJShordee444) January 6, 2022
7.
7 of 15
Never forget who is responsible #January6th#TraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/g4uC8bRM1J— 🤌🏼 Johnny Salami 🤌🏼 (@Mott_and_Hester) January 6, 2022
8.
8 of 15
Remember this exchange after #January6th. @AOC had the receipts. Someone remind journalists talking to Sen Cruz this week. https://t.co/skGzXfUkgz— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 6, 2022
9.
9 of 15
Thank you, @POTUS Biden! #January6th pic.twitter.com/DEsOnTBwy6— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 6, 2022
10.
10 of 15
‘No one who shares a delusion ever recognises it as such’— Ann is still European 🥂Happy New Year! 🔔🎉 (@56blackcat) January 6, 2022
~Sigmund Freud
This fucker #January6th pic.twitter.com/Ory93WF10l
11.
11 of 15
DOJ - today would be an *AWESOME* day to drag this dirty traitor kicking and screaming down to GITMO and treat her like the Terrorist and Enemy of America that she is.#January6th— Mark Judson For Congress - Scorched Earth Dem 2022 (@Judson4Congress) January 6, 2022
#TrumpCoupAttempt pic.twitter.com/Lq4jTsjw2A
12.
12 of 15
It is abhorrent that Republican leadership has chosen not to stand by President Biden today and openly condemn what happened on #January6th. Bunch of unpatriotic eunuchs!— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 6, 2022
13.
13 of 15
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman put his life on the line to protect the Capitol during the attack. I’m thankful for his service and those of the other officers who helped save so many lives on this day #January6th pic.twitter.com/A3ZXilbFLE— THEE Stephanie. (@qsteph) January 6, 2022
14.
14 of 15
In a press gaggle after his #January6th speech, Biden was asked if laying blame on Trump in the way he did divides more than heals.— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 6, 2022
Biden responded by saying: "The way you heal is that you have to recognize the extent of the wound. You can’t pretend."
15.
15 of 15
Its time for TRUMP, and all that helped him, to pay for their crimes!!#Hannity #January6th #January6thInsurrection #TraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/GjscjDWcow— Christopher Townsend (@chrisjtownsend1) January 6, 2022
D.C. Mayor Bowser’s Office Reflects On The January 6th Insurrection One Year Later [VIDEO] was originally published on mymajicdc.com