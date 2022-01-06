News
D.C. Mayor Bowser’s Office Reflects On The January 6th Insurrection One Year Later [VIDEO]

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election

DC’s Mayor Bowser and her office have put together a video of reflection on the horrifying riot that happened on this day last year. This so-called “Stop the Steal” rally was to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden‘s presidential election based on “the big lie” that nonexistent voter fraud played a role in his victory over Donald Trump. In the video below you’ll see images of the desrecpet shown to our city and nation.

In a statement from Mayor Muriel Bowser, she says “Last year, The DC Police Deptartment, DC fire EMS, and DC HSEMA answered the call to restore order at the Capitol and defend our nation’s democracy. Though January 6th was a traumatic day for our nation, I am grateful for all that DC residents did to keep us safe & represent our #DCValues.”

[caption id="attachment_1097521" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol Insurrection in a scathing Thursday morning (Jan. 6) speech and didn’t withhold any punches towards former President Donald Trump. President Biden framed insurrection as an attack on democracy, echoing the messaging of his 2020 presidential campaign of bringing America back together. It was known as recently as last week that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were both prepared to deliver remarks all connected to a day of remembrance for those who lost their lives defending the U.S. Capitol and to drum down on the need to preserve democracy in the nation. Naturally, Biden’s salvo was the first and perhaps loudest moment thus far of the day, and his words sent shockwaves through the nation as evidenced by the reaction across television outlets and social media. Speaking from Statuary Hall inside the Capitol, Biden didn’t name Trump but it wasn’t difficult to determine who he was referencing. “Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy,” Biden said. “We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,” Biden said in another portion of the speech. “And here’s the truth: The former president of the United States of America has created spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle…because he sees his own interest is more important than his country’s interest and America’s interest…because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also set to deliver remarks today along with Vice President Harris, who spoke ahead of President Biden which can be viewed in the video below. And on Twitter, several elected officials on both sides of the political aisle shared thoughts regarding the insurrection. We’ve got those tweets listed out below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpUj5Tq68hI — Photo: Getty

D.C. Mayor Bowser’s Office Reflects On The January 6th Insurrection One Year Later [VIDEO]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

