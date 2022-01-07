Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Wendy Williams’ Son Shows Clip Of The Talk Show Host Eating & Looking Healthy In Bed

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s been a long waiting game for fans of The Wendy Williams Show as the titular host continues a longer-than-expected break from the show to work on her mental health and recover from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Although we’ve received a handful of updates over the past few months that let the world know she was doing well, Wendy’s son Kevin Hunter Jr. gave fans a visual update for the New Year on his media maven momma and thankfully she’s looking healthy and well-fed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The short clip was shared in Kevin Jr.’s Instagram Stories just a few hours ago under his IG handle @topfloor_kev. Wendy can be seen enjoying what appears to be a delectable crouton salad while sipping on a juice drink garnished with a pineapple slice. She appears to be staying in Miami’s financial district known as Brickell based on the location tagged in the video, as well as keeping things cozy and comfortable in a loose-fitting hoodie and denim shorts while taking her meal in bed.

Just last month Wendy was spotted heading out of a wellness center, so it’s quite possible that Kev Jr. captured the clip from there. The video is cleverly soundtracked with Drake’s 2017 More Life album cut “Do Not Disturb,” which sounds like a pretty obvious hint for the public to let his mom get the proper rest she needs to make her much-awaited return.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although there’s no telling when Williams will be back on Wendy, fans do seem to be responding well to her replacement hosts like fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd and actor Michael Rapaport who returns with new episodes this coming Monday.

Peep the clip of Wendy Williams below via The Jasmine Brand, and let’s continue to wish the daytime queen a speedy recovery:

 

READ MORE STORIES:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

3 photos Launch gallery

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

Continue reading Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

Wendy Williams Spotted in New York After Wellness Center Visit [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_3653040" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Lifetime / lifetime[/caption] Wendy Williams spotted drippy in her fur coat and boots in the streets of New York City. The talk show host appeared to be all smiles when photos were took of her on Tuesday after coming from a wellness center visitation in Miami earlier in the month. Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House Wendy styled herself with oversized fury boots, and burnt orange fur coat and an Hermès purse as she was escorted into an SUV by her driver. Along side of Wendy also appeared to be her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. As Wendy endured the different trials and tribulations of her health journey, we also took that journey with her from afar. From first being told that she was experiencing health issues, to being on edge on wondering whether or not she would not return to her show, to being seen in a wheelchair with the potential of not being able to walk, to finding out that she would in fact not be returning to her daytime talk show as her health issues stemmed from Graves’ disease and other undisclosed maladie. Wendy Williams Allegedly Confined to Wheelchair & Suffering from Dementia The Wendy Williams Show will continue to feature guest hosts in early 2022. Fat Joe and Remy Ma are scheduled to take over when the show officially returns Jan. 10. Wendy Williams had been staying quiet about her  health progress until she told a blogger outside the Miami wellness center that she was “doing fabulous.” RELATED: Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband RELATED: Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS) RELATED: Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise

Wendy Williams’ Son Shows Clip Of The Talk Show Host Eating & Looking Healthy In Bed  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close