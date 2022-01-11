Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Latest Instagram Photo

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is that girl, period! And while she’s known for her amazing voice, hit songs, and sweet personality, we love it when she sends Instagram into a frenzy with just one photo!

Her latest Instagram post has done just that, as the 23-year-old took to the social media platform earlier today to show off her killer curves in a sultry photoshoot that has us looking for more! In the photo carousel, the Have Mercy singer wore a super sexy, sheer wrap dress that featured a high-low skirt design to show off her toned thighs. She paired the look with thigh-high boots, sleek, square-framed shades, and dangly silver earrings. She wore her signature locs in a straight back ponytail and added the finishing touch of swooped, curly baby hairs to frame her face. She shared the photo set with a simple flex arm emoji as the post’s caption and watched her likes and comments pile up as her 4.4 million followers flooded the post with their stamps of approval.

Chloe’s confidence completely shines through on her Instagram as she’s no stranger to serving face and body any chance she gets. But the singer admits to struggling with body positivity and recently made headlines when she appeared on the season two finale of Facebook Watch’s “Peace of Mind with Taraji” where opened up about her struggles and share how she handles negative comments.

“I remember the first time I got stretch marks. I was 12 at this field trip and we were hiking,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘What is this?’ I still have them all on my thighs.” She continued, “But as I’ve gotten older, I have learned to really appreciate my curves. I love my stretch marks.”

Later in the interview, Taraji asked the grown-ish star if there were any specific negative comments about her sexy Instagram pictures that hurt her, to which Chloe replied, “I think there was a collective of them and I can’t sit here and lie and say, ‘Oh, I’m bulletproof, nothing hurt me,’ because it honestly did,” she said. “And I think what hurt me the most was when I would see some post saying how I’m doing this for male attention, or I’m just trying to sell sex to get attention for myself.”

