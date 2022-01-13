RapCaviar Unveils Murals Inspired By Trending ‘Mt. Rushmore of 2010s Rap’ Conversation [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

RapCaviar followed up their trending ‘The Mount Rushmore of 2010s Rap’ conversation unveiling bespoke murals across the nation, honoring artists who made the final list. The popular Spotify hip-hop playlist created a Twitter listener poll from fans to crown the last artist on the rap Mt. Rushmore of the legendary era.

The playlist posted a photo, choosing their top three artists including Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. RapCaviar intentionally left one spot blank for Twitter fans to choose the last spot for themselves. The Twitterverse ultimately chose Nicki Minaj. Kanye West was a close second, followed by Future and Lil Wayne.

Last summer’s Twitter dialogue led to the crowning of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Nicki Minaj. To celebrate their reign, Spotify partnered with local visual artists in each of the artists’ hometowns to reveal custom murals. Passerbyers in Toronto, Los Angeles, Raleigh and New York will experience the “Mt. Rapmore” works of art in person today (Jan. 13).

Each mural was specially designed by Jeks One, Luke Pollard, Jacob Rochester and Anderson Bluu and was created in the likeness of each legend, hand-painted in locations dear to each artist’s heart. Upon visiting the murals, fans will be prompted to scan a Snapcode that will ask them what ‘their mood is today’ while shuffling through the artists’ collective discographies and landing on an album that represents their mood, which fans can listen to directly on Spotify.

RapCaviar graciously turned NFT into IRL art Spotify’s Creative Director & Head of Urban Music, Carl Chery, explains how the company took the momentum and transformed it into a real life work of art.

“When the initial Mt Rushmore of 2010s Rap viral moment happened, we knew it had become so big that it deserved a physical installation in the real world,” says Cheryl. “Nicki, Cole, Kendrick, and Drake came of age at the beginning of the 2010s, setting the tone for hip-hop in the streaming era, and now 12-years later they are each legends in their own right and pillars of the genre. These murals are a celebration of their contributions, and we hope their locations in each artists’ hometown is meaningful to them and their fans.”

Take a look at the murals below and be sure to visit each one in their respective locations.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Hometown of J. Cole

416 S Dawson Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Toronto, Ontario

Hometown of Drake

224 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1Z6, Toronto Canada

Los Angeles, California

Hometown of Kendrick Lamar

69 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291

New York, New York

Hometown of Nicki Minaj

57 Kenmare St, New York, NY 10012

