Missy Elliot Pens A Heartfelt Instagram Message In Honor Of Aaliyah’s Birthday: ‘Your Spirit Lives On’

Today marks what would have been Aaliyah’s 43rd birthday and her loved ones are still keeping her memory alive more than 20 years after her tragic death. Among those is good friend Missy Elliot, who’s never shy about sharing her love for her good friend any chance she gets.

And today, on the late singer’s birthday, Missy took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message for her good friend whom she lovingly refers to as “Babygirl.” Sharing a beautiful portrait of the “Rock The Boat” singer on her Instagram page, Missy wrote, “Babygirl even though you are not here in physical form your SPIRIT still LIVES on! Your IMPACT is FOREVER! You are still (TIMELESS) Your WORK & STYLE still INFLUENCING a new generation Happy HEAVENLY BornDay Aaliyah You are LOVED & Missed by many but will NEVER be forgotten Love you ”

Check out the loving tribute post below.

Missy isn’t the only one sharing her love for the R&B singer today as Aaliyah’s family members also took to social media to share their love for Aaliyah on the singer’s memorial Instagram page. The family shared a photo of a floral arrangement surrounded by candles over the soundtrack of an unreleased track of Aaliyah singing “Ave Maria.” The heartfelt caption read, “To You Our Love Flowers From Above Candles From The World We Will See You Again Bask In The Day God Sent You We Will See You And Your Comrades Again Not Yet, Not Yet,” they wrote in the caption before signing it, “Mom, Dad, Ra, All Who Truly Loved You and Love You Still. Forever More.”

The family also shared another happy birthday post for the singer, posting a beautiful graphic of Aaliyah as the words "Happy Birthday Aaliyah," scrolled on the screen. "Happy Birthday, baby girl," the caption read. "Today, we celebrate your life, legacy, and beautiful soul. You brought so much light and passion to everyone you met and everything you did. You remain forever in our hearts and minds."

Missy Elliot Pens A Heartfelt Instagram Message In Honor Of Aaliyah's Birthday: 'Your Spirit Lives On'