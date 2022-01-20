93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Senate Fails To Pass Voting Rights Bill

Wednesday night the Senate failed to change the filibuster rule to allow voting rights legislation to pass with a simple majority ruling. President Biden had this to say after the defeat: “I am profoundly disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed — but I am not deterred. We will continue to advance necessary legislation and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote.”

The bill would’ve established minimum federal voting standards so any registered voter could request a mail-in ballot. It would’ve demanded at least two weeks of early voting and expanded use of ballot drop boxes. A convenience that many Americans need. Especially in the midst of a pandemic. The voting rights act bill was needed to strengthen the democracy after the Jan 6 coup at the U.S Capitol and all of the drama surrounding Biden’s 2020 victory against Trump.

Once again our congress has shown us that they have no intentions on doing what is best for the American people when it really matters the most.

