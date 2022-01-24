Do You Have Your IRS Letter 6419 For Filing Your Taxes?

Prople didn’t opt out of advance payments received half of their money in 2021, and those who unenrolled from advance payments can both receive their remaining expanded child tax credit money after filing their 2021 taxes, but you need the IRS Letter which the IRS sent out in late December and will continue to send more letters throughout January. The agency is urging you to hold on to the notice as you’ll need it when you file your 2021 taxes.