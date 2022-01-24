Work & Money
HomeWork & Money

Do You Have Your IRS Letter 6419 For Filing Your Taxes?

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Female Executive Holding Fanned Out Banknotes - Isolated

Source: Neustockimages / Getty

Prople didn’t opt out of advance payments received half of their money in 2021, and those who unenrolled from advance payments can both receive their remaining expanded child tax credit money after filing their 2021 taxes, but you need the IRS Letter  which the IRS sent out in late December and will continue to send more letters throughout January. The agency is urging you to hold on to the notice as you’ll need it when you file your 2021 taxes.

See story here

Do You Have Your IRS Letter 6419 For Filing Your Taxes?  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close