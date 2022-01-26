Jeannie Mai Shares Name of Her and Jeezy’s Newborn, Shoots Down Gender Fluid Rumors

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have officially welcomed their baby and officially revealed the name.

The Real host shared the news last week during an episode of her YouTube series while giving fans an extensive tour of her firstborn’s nursery, revealing the baby’s name—Monaco Mai Jenkins.

“I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn’t the name that came to us,” Mai said. “What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating.”

Expounding on the meaning behind the name, Mrs. Jenkins recalled a trip to Monaco she had taken while she and Jeezy were dating. Mai then pointed to one of the nursery walls that displayed a photo of a bridge located in the French city, sharing that it was the exact location where her and Jeezy’s relationship was taken to the next level.

At the time, I didn’t know what it meant. I didn’t know technically it meant marriage and having kids. I just know that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him. I wanted to build with him. I wanted to grow with him, and I wanted us to bear fruit together. And I saw that it meant so much more than just kids. It meant, like, family, and visions, and hopes, and memories, and it all happened here.”

While welcoming their new baby is an exciting moment, Mai did share about the difficulties she’s experienced dealing with postpartum. Taking to Instagram, Mai admits that the “fourth trimester” has been the hardest trimester yet.

“While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING. No book I’ve read, advice I’ve gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby,” she captioned the photo of her sitting in a pair of Frida Mom briefs and holding a baby bottle.

The television personality later praised mothers for going through childbirth, sharing on her Instagram Story that she has a long road of healing.

“Can I just start off by saying I got so much respect for moms… next level,” she wrote. “I’m in my first week of postpartum and I definitely don’t feel ready for recovery. That feels like a long time away because I feel like my body is still reacting from what just happened.”

Although the new mom is busy setting into mom life, it didn’t stop her from shooting down rumors regarding the sex of their child after the couple has decided to wait to publicly share the gender of baby Monaco.

Neither Jeannie Mai nor Jeezy has officially shared the gender of their newborn child, but after giving the tour of the little one’s nursery, many fans were under the impression that they welcomed a baby boy, while another blog was criticized by co-host Loni Love for stating the couple was raising Baby J gender fluid.

“Lawwwd,” the talk show host shared on Instagram. “Jeannie will reveal Monaco’s gender Wednesday on @therealdaytime,” Loni shared with her social media fans. Jeannie Mai commented on the rumors by saying, “If doin’ the most was a post.”

Jeannie Mai Shares Name of Her and Jeezy’s Newborn, Shoots Down Gender Fluid Rumors was originally published on hiphopwired.com