Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward Dies From Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward, 44, died by suicide Tuesday from what is being reported as “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville,” the city of Hyattsville shared in a statement. “We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to the Mayor’s family.

Ward is survived by his husband and two adopted sons. Details about services or remembrances will be shared when they are available.

“I am a husband, father, grandfather, and proud resident of Hyattsville.” – Mayor Kevin Ward

