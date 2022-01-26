93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The announcement came down after the Dallas City Council voted unanimously to regulate the operating hours of businesses that also include adult video, book, and other businesses that operate 24 hours.

The vote enraged many strip club workers, businesses owners and supporters and resulted in 100 protesters outside of City Hall who were all opposed to the plan.

As reported by Dallas Morning News, The rules will be reviewed by city officials every two years.

Prior to the decision, most of Dallas’ 18+ topless or fully nude strip clubs with active licenses close sometime after 2 a.m. This often leaves many at risk of violence, as murders in Dallas happen between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission allows licensed late-night businesses, like strip clubs, to sell alcohol until 2 a.m. Businesses could risk losing their licenses if found in violation of the rule according to T.A.B.C.

But the requirement doesn’t mean strip clubs have to close when the liquor stops. Some businesses like Hookah Bar’s stay open, and others stop selling it entirely and require guests to bring their own alcohol.

This is unfortunate for many who make the bulk of their money after hours such as strip club workers and rideshare drivers.

Dallas Strip Club's Hours Of Operation Restricted In Effort to Reduce Crime was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

