Diva’s Daily Dirt: Donda 2 Officially Dropping In February

Donda 2 Officially Dropping In February

Donda 2 is on the way sooner than we thought!

On IG Kanye dropped the tentative release date of February 22, 2022. . We say tentative because we all know the ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing Rapper’ can sometimes go against traditional industry standards.

Dropping DONDA 2 will make it the first time Ye has ever done a direct sequel to a previous studio album.

If you were wondering why we’ve seen Ye spotted with Future more than usual lately it’s probably because Hendrix is dubbed Executive Producer on the project. Maybe this is Kanye’s chance to crown himself King again over Drizzy Drake.

NBA YoungBoy’s Texas Home Invaded By SWAT

We’re not exactly sure what’s happening down at NBA Younboy’s moms’ house in Texas but the SWAT team was involved. Reports say yesterday (Jan 26) there was an intense search that led to three of his associates being arrested and the seizure of several firearms.

The home, said to be occupied by the rapper’s mother, Sheronda Gaulden, is located in Cypress, Texas. It is unclear if she was home at the time SWAT arrived but Youngboy’s three associates–Roymellow Williams, Daryl Brown and Carleon Gallien were booked on charges such as aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Reports say the arrest are allegedly linked to a shooting that occurred back in November. The victim survived and has since been released from hospital treatment. Numerous weapons including AR-15s, pistols, and long guns were reportedly seized as well.

Youngboy is currently out on bond and is currently living in Utah as he awaits trial.

