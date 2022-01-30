93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Welp. There’s always room for one more, allegedly.

We say allegedly because, as of Sunday (Jan 30), Nick Cannon has yet to confirm wether or not he’s expecting another child (he’s already the proud father to seven children, one of which sadly passed away in 2021). But judging from recent photos, one wouldn’t be too out of line for assuming that, yes, Mr. Cannon has another little one on the way.

Over the weekend in California, Nick hosted a gender reveal party with Bre Tiesi, former wife of ex-NFL player Johnny Manziel. Images from the event show Cannon, 40, and a pregnant Tiesi, 30, celebrating with a group of friends and surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

The pair, who can be seen wearing a matching white ensemble, previously worked together on Nick’s show Wild’ N Out.

Pics from the party also show attendees blasting confetti cannons, which shot blue confetti into the air – confirming that Tiesi is expecting a baby boy.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, along with 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell. He also welcomed 6-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

On his daytime talk show, Nick spoke candidly about his last moments with Zen, the child he lost.

“We woke up on Sunday and I just felt like I wanna go to the water and get close to the ocean,” he said. “Usually, on Sundays, I kinda handle everything I need to handle with the family and I fly back to New York. I rush back…but I wanted to make sure I allowed the sun to rise and, you know, kinda hold my son and… holding my son for the last time, but it was still, it was a beautiful setting… I turned around and not only did we see the sunrise, but we saw the sunset, too.”

Another Baby For Nick Cannon? Gender Reveal Pics Hit the Web