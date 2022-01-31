Bomb Threat On Bowie State’s Campus, Shelter-In-Place Order Issued

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

There have been many bomb threats targeting HBCUs to start off 2022. Monday morning another one was reported towards Bowie State University. Faculty, students and staff were told to shelter-in-place and not proceed on campus.

School officials said the campus will be closed temporarily Monday as dogs and the Maryland State Fire Marshal bomb squad perform a sweep of the campus to evaluate the situation. Classes have been moved to virtual as the investigation continues.

source: USA9

