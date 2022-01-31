There have been many bomb threats targeting HBCUs to start off 2022. Monday morning another one was reported towards Bowie State University. Faculty, students and staff were told to shelter-in-place and not proceed on campus.
School officials said the campus will be closed temporarily Monday as dogs and the Maryland State Fire Marshal bomb squad perform a sweep of the campus to evaluate the situation. Classes have been moved to virtual as the investigation continues.
Bomb Threat On Bowie State’s Campus, Shelter-In-Place Order Issued was originally published on woldcnews.com