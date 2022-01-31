Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

While we may not be getting a music tour for a while, we’re getting something bigger!

The singer and fashion icon, Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna was photographed in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket. Her jacket was buttoned at the top and opened just enough to show off what the bad gal RiRi was working with! https://www.instagram.com/p/CZZjXr6LWKy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link We all speculated it with her oversized clothes and weight gain, but it is finally now official!

