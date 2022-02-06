Technology
LeBron James Leads Initiative Centered On Teaching Youth About Cryptocurrency

"I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind," said James.

As the cryptocurrency wave continues to shape the landscape of tech, athlete and activist LeBron James is putting the focus on making education around the emerging market accessible to youth. According to CBS News, he’s teamed up with Crypto.com for the creation of a blockchain technology-centered program for children.

Research shows the global blockchain market is expected to reach $56.7 billion by 2026. As part of the multi-year collaborative project—which is being led under the NBA star’s philanthropic imprint, the LeBron James Family Foundation—education programs focused on technology-related advancements will be introduced to inner-city communities. Through the initiative youngsters will explore the concept of Web3; a phrase used to describe digital platforms and apps that were generated on the blockchain, including NFTs. Web3 is built on the foundation of decentralization, giving consumers the ability to own and govern parts of the internet.

James says it’s imperative to ensure marginalized communities aren’t left out of the tech revolution and hopes the partnership with Crypto.com helps eliminate socioeconomic barriers standing in the way of accessibility to emerging technological trends. “Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world, and how we engage with one another,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind.”

Several athletes are venturing into the world of NFTs. Last year golf star Tiger Woods unveiled his first non-fungible token collection which featured 10,000 rare images of himself. The NFTs were released through Autograph, a platform that merges sports and tech. “The intersection of sports and technology is such an interesting space to me, and I’m thrilled to partner with Autograph as they lead the charge by ushering a new era of digital collecting,” Woods told ESPN. “It’s been an honor to join their advisory board among so many iconic athletes, and I’m looking forward to bringing fans closer to my memorable sports moments at an accessible price, and to the game I respect so much.”

