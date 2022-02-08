Meet Your 2022 Future History Make: Ralphiel Hughley

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Columbus Native and West High School Class of 2008 graduate Ralphiel Hughley has always had a passion for sports, especially football and Kids. During high school Ralphiel was a stellar athlete playing football, running track, and wrestling, unfortunately, the wrong decisions deferred his dreams of pursuing football in college. The lessons he learned through bad decisions gave him a reason to continue dreaming, going on to play professional indoor arena football, and give back to his community.

In 2014 he founded the Bus City Bully’s – a little league sports organization that offers an array of sports teams that include football, track, volleyball, and Basketball for youth ages 5 and older. Ralphiel’s vision for Bus City Bully’s is to give back to the community, get kids off the street and teach them lifelong lessons, all while coaching and training them in sports. Over the years the organization has hosted Holiday Toy Drives, Clothing Giveaways, and Meals to families in need. Ralphiel takes immense pride in serving his community. His passion for kids and want to see them achieve more motivates him to continue to grow and build Bus City Bullys’ to serve the community.

