Nelly Apologizes For Intimate Video That Leaked On His Close Friends Instagram Story

I guess the secrets that Nelly said that can’t leave Cancun was a lie.

Yesterday, Nelly was trending on social media after a 53 second video of a women pleasuring him, was shared to his ‘Close Friends’ on Instagram.

In a statement to TMZ, Nelly issued an apology to the women who was featured in the video.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Nelly’s camp claims that his account was hacked and will do a thorough investigation.

Nelly Apologizes For Intimate Video That Leaked On His Close Friends Instagram Story  was originally published on 92q.com

