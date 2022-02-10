Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsCelebrity Kids

Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Gumball 3000 Rally Hosts Official Launch Party

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Eve is now a mommy!

The rapper and actress welcomed a son with husband Maximillion Cooper on February 1, 2022.

In a post on Instagram, Eve gushed over her new bundle of joy saying, “Words can’t describe this feeling.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The baby boy, named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, is Eve’s first child and Maximillion’s fifth.  He’s already the father to four teenaged children.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

See Also: Eve Reveals That Found Out She Was Pregnant Right Before ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Trina

See Also: Glowing & Growing: Eve Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close