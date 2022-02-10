Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Eve is now a mommy!

The rapper and actress welcomed a son with husband Maximillion Cooper on February 1, 2022.

In a post on Instagram, Eve gushed over her new bundle of joy saying, “Words can’t describe this feeling.”

The baby boy, named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, is Eve’s first child and Maximillion’s fifth. He’s already the father to four teenaged children.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

