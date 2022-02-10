Chloe Bailey Sets The Internet Ablaze In Latest Ensemble

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey has set the Internet ablaze once again in a fashionable ensemble and we’re absolutely here for it!

Taking to the social platform, the 23-year-old “Have Mercy” songstress showed off her latest outfit where she donned a black mesh pencil skirt that showed off her curvy figure. She paired the look with a sleeveless, low plunging top and leather arm gloves. She accessorized the fashionable ‘fit with dark black shades and a deep red lip. As for her hair, she donned a high ponytail that she let hang down her back as she stepped out for a night on the town.

“shut up and drive ,” she captioned the photo carousel. Check it out below.

“YUPPPP ATEEE ,” one of the songstress’s 4.6 million Instagram followers commented underneath the fashionable photo while another said, “YASSSSSS HONEY .” Others simply left a plethora of emojis to express their admiration for the singer’s look, leaving heart eye, fire and heart emojis to share their stamps of approval.

Chloe also broke the internet today when she was seen spotted out with rapper Gunna, refueling rumors that the two might be dating. A photo of Chloe in the same outfit went viral where she was seen holding hands with the rapper. The couple was all smiles as they extend a car together while holding hands and went into a retail store for the night.

Check out the photo below.

Although the rumors suggest that the two are dating, they have both maintained that they are just friends.

