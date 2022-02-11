Took Long Enough: Trial Date For Jam Master Jay’s Murder Set For This Fall

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jam Master Jay’s family has sought answers about his murder for the last 20 years but no luck. They seem to be closer to getting justice as the trial has been set for this fall.

As exclusively reported by AllHipHop.com the two men who are accused of killing the DJ legend will have their day in court in the coming months. Investigators believe that Karl “Lil D” Jordan and Ronald “Tinard” Washington were the two assailants who killed him in his Queens, New York recording studio on October 30th, 2002. According to the court documentation the duo entered the workspace armed while Jay was playing video games. Jordan is alleged to have shot two bullets one that killed JMJ instantly and wounded his friend Uriel “Tony” Rincon. There were also other witness at the scene including Jay’s partner Randy Allen, Randy’s sister Lydia, Jay’s nephew Rodney “Boe Scagz” Jones and another associate by the name of Michael Bonds.

Federal prosecutors believe the hit stems from Jay’s alleged dealing of cocaine on the side. The theory is that the founding member of RUN-DMC was fronted several kilos of coke from a supplier who was linked to the Black Mafia Family. These kilos were intended to be distributed throughout the Maryland area by Jordan and Washington but were supposedly cut out of the deal.

The trial is set to commence Monday, September 26th, 2022. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

originally published on hiphopwired.com

