Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Issa Rae Bestowed With Inglewood’s Key To The City

“I will always put on for my city,” said Rae.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure"

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Issa Rae has made monumental strides throughout her career as a producer, actress, and businesswoman. Still, she’s always stayed true to her West Coast roots, often crediting the city of Inglewood for shaping her into the creative she is today. People reported that the “Insecure” star recently received a major honor from her hometown when she was bestowed with a key to the city.

The honor is historic as Rae is the first person to be awarded a key to the city of Inglewood. She received the accolade at the Taste of Inglewood festival on Saturday. During the event, Rae reflected on her family’s history within the community and the influence it has had on her journey.

“I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, who have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively,” she shared. “Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us to showcase this city that I love so much. I’m truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city. Inglewood, South L.A., stand up.”

During the ceremony, Mayor James T. Butts dubbed Rae “the queen of Inglewood.” The special moment mirrored a scene featured on the final season of Insecure, which used the city as a backdrop for many of its episodes.

News about Rae’s honor comes as she’s landing major production deals and leading initiatives centered on diversifying the entertainment space. Last month she inked a deal with Audible—through her imprint Raedio—to cultivate and curate audio projects that span different genres. She also recently teamed up with Google for the creation of the Raedio Creators Program to support independent music artists.

SEE ALSO:

Issa Rae’s Raedio Signs Content Development Deal With Audible

Issa Rae’s Music Label Teams Up With Google To Empower Underrepresented Artists

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Social Media Celebrates 5th Annual Janet Jackson Appreciation Day

11 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Celebrates 5th Annual Janet Jackson Appreciation Day

Continue reading Social Media Celebrates 5th Annual Janet Jackson Appreciation Day

Social Media Celebrates 5th Annual Janet Jackson Appreciation Day

UPDATED: 11:00 a.m. E.T., Feb. 13, 2022 -- Celebrating the phenomenal Janet Jackson on Super Bowl Sunday, better known as Janet Jackson Appreciation Day, has become a joyous pastime for many.  For the fifth consecutive year, social media users made it clear that #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay is just as important as ever. SEE ALSO: Eight Songs By Black Women To Inspire Your Revolutionary Spirit The idea for a day in Jackson's honor appears to have originated in 2018 with former Cincinnati Bengal Matthew Cherry, according to WABC-TV. He tweeted, "We should do a #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay this Sunday," attaching a GIF of the celebrity dancing. Fans soon began flooding Twitter with their favorite Janet Jackson moments. https://twitter.com/MatthewACherry/status/1492712309432598529?s=20&t=k-b1WhaMXAsOFtNUcgk4Tw Justin Timberlake's performance at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show may have inspired the first Janet Jackson Appreciation Day. There were rumors floating around that Jackson would join Timberlake in a surprise appearance. Fueling the speculation was the duo's memorable performance at the 2004 Super Bowl. Controversy erupted after Timberlake ripped a piece of Jackon's top and briefly exposed her right breast in front of about 140 million TV viewers--giving birth to what has become known as a "wardrobe malfunction." Timberlake emerged from the scandal largely unscathed, while Jackson received the brunt of the criticism. Addressing the controversy in her Lifetime documentary the icon insists she and Timberlake made their peace, but many fans still remember. Her grace and forgiveness in reflecting on the 2004 incident are unparalleled. It's not for us to agree but to appreciate and celebrate an amazing person who leads by example. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZXc6IspKwE/?utm_medium=share_sheet For many fans, Jackson set the standard for contemporary female pop performers. The recent Lifetime documentary "Janet Jackson" solidified her place in the hearts of many with new generations discovering the joy of watching Damita Jo in action. Telling her story on her terms, the icon let folks know who was in control. The four-part miniseries gives an intimate glimpse into the journey from the baby sister of the famous Jackson 5 to a top-selling icon in her own right. Following the documentary, old and new fans drove Jackson's albums back to the top of the charts on iTunes. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZYEB56pCrD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=c14c43d5-1c1d-4d71-8f6d-9de613da8c76 The annual appreciation day offers an opportunity to share favorite songs, highlights from the queen's top performance, and moments when she stopped the show. Singer, songwriter, and actress remains one of the most formidable entertainers of the modern era. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ7OavaJYUO/?utm_medium=share_sheet Take a look below at some of the many GIFs, video clips and images people shared this year. And share with us your favorite Jane Jackson moments.

Issa Rae Bestowed With Inglewood’s Key To The City  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close