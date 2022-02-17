Trippie Redd “Fire In My Heart,” Apollo Brown & Stalley “Lost Angels” & More | Daily Visuals 2.17.22

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

If nothing else Trippie Redd’s been consistent with his release of new work and visuals to keep his fanbase appeased and satisfied and today is no different.

Releasing some new visuals to “Fire In My Heart,” the young artist once again employs some trippie visuals (no pun intended) to bring his vision to life before going the black-and-white route to end the cut.

Speaking of black-and-white visuals, Apollo Brown and Stalley go that route but take it even further by using some VHS cassette kind of film for their clip to “Lost Angels.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Akeem Ali featuring Davionne, YN Jay, and more.

TRIPPIE REDD – “FIRE IN MY HEART”

APOLLO BROWN & STALLEY – “LOST ANGELS”

AKEEM ALI FT. DAVIONNE – “11:11”

YN JAY – “FANTASTIC DAY”

YKG HOTBOY – “ANOTHER DAY”

SEXYY RED – “STICKY ICKY”

BUDDY – “WAIT TOO LONG”

