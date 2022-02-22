Dave Chappelle Launching New Netflix Comedy Series, Kicks Off With Standup Legend Earthquake

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle is far from cancelled at Netflix. Not only will the 48-year-old performer be one of the major headlining acts in the company’s upcoming comedy festival Netflix Is A Joke, Chappelle also confirmed his new four-part series, Chappelle’s Home Team, will air on the streaming service at the end of the month.

And the first comedian to kick off the show will be Chappelle’s fellow funnyman from the nation’s capital: Nathaniel Martin Stroman a.k.a. Earthquake.

“I’m very excited to announce, February 28th, I drop the first of the Home Team specials with my man from Washington D.C., Earthquake, in his first Netflix special, Legendary,” Chappelle said from his home in Ohio and alongside Stroman. “Please tune in [on] the last day of Black History Month so we can make one more day of history.”

The second entry in the series will be led by another DMV native, comedian Donnell Rawlings. Rawlings is best known by fans of Comedy Central’s Chappelle Show for his portrayal of Ashy Larry, and he posted news of Home Team on his Instagram page as well.

“I‘ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career,” Chappelle also said in a separate press statement. “Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.”

In July 2021, Earthquake spoke to hip-hop celebrity interviewer DJ Vlad about the opportunity to work with Chappelle. According to Vlad, had Comedy Central not agreed to doing Chappelle’s eponymous program, then he wouldn’t have the Netflix deals he has today. In fact, Vlad added that he felt Earthquake and Chappelle would be in the same spot were it not for luck.

But Earthquake wouldn’t let Vlad speak down on Chappelle’s success. “Let’s put a button on this right now,” Earthquake firmly told Vlad. “Comedy Central was lucky to have Dave Chappelle. Dave Chappelle could have [taken] that show to anywhere in the world. Dave Chappelle was never in Earthquake’s position… Dave Chappelle was the LeBron James of comedy!”

