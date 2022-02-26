News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rapper Snootie Wild Confirmed Dead At 36 Years Old

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
106 & Park Live

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

 

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck. Snootie Wild, real name LePreston Porter, was rushed to the hospital after a shooting that took place in Houston, Texas on Friday (February 25). The artist was reported to be in critical condition overnight after being found in his SUV in a ditch.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

While info on the shooting remains limited, Jason Smith has posted a number of tribute posts to the fallen rapper.

Late Saturday, the news was confirmed via the rapper’s official social media accounts, “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! 💙 #TeamYayo4Life💯

Rapper Kia Shine also posted about the incident Friday. At the time of the post, Snootie was still fighting for his life.

Snootie first gained the attention of Hip-Hop fans across the nation with the 2014 hit “Yayo,” which featured Yo Gotti. The song eventually peaked at number 30 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The official remix of “Yayo” was released that same year and featured Fabolous, French Montana, Jadakiss and YG.

Portrait Of Betty Davis

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

13 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

[caption id="attachment_1478983" align="alignnone" width="695"] Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty[/caption]   While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died.   Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the pioneering Queen of Funk, singer, Betty Davis, has passed away at the age of 77 from natural causes in Homestead, Pennsylvania.  Betty Davis was also the ex-wife of Jazz legend trumpeter Miles Davis, who Betty Davis was credited with introducing Miles Davis to the rock and roll era which gave birth to Jazz Fusion with his  1969’s In a Silent Way and 1970’s Bitches Brew.  Betty Davis style and music influenced great artists such as Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lauryn Hill, and  Janelle Monáe.   Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we’ve lost in 2022.

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close