Rapper Snootie Wild Confirmed Dead At 36 Years Old

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck. Snootie Wild, real name LePreston Porter, was rushed to the hospital after a shooting that took place in Houston, Texas on Friday (February 25). The artist was reported to be in critical condition overnight after being found in his SUV in a ditch.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022

While info on the shooting remains limited, Jason Smith has posted a number of tribute posts to the fallen rapper.

Late Saturday, the news was confirmed via the rapper’s official social media accounts, “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! 💙 #TeamYayo4Life💯“

Rapper Kia Shine also posted about the incident Friday. At the time of the post, Snootie was still fighting for his life.

Snootie first gained the attention of Hip-Hop fans across the nation with the 2014 hit “Yayo,” which featured Yo Gotti. The song eventually peaked at number 30 on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The official remix of “Yayo” was released that same year and featured Fabolous, French Montana, Jadakiss and YG.